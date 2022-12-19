Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 13.8 million Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.08 changed hands at $0.0 or 10.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.91M. KAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -18375.0% off its 52-week high of $14.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Kalera Public Limited Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.87 million.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Instantly KAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0999 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 10.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.17%, with the 5-day performance at -5.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) is -0.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 95450.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Kalera Public Limited Company earnings to decrease by -362.70%.

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.72% of Kalera Public Limited Company shares while 26.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.14%. There are 26.12% institutions holding the Kalera Public Limited Company stock share, with DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.90% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million KAL shares worth $6.78 million.

MAK Capital One LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.89% or 0.68 million shares worth $4.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 20550.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 5152.0 shares worth around $30396.0.