Is Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.68 million Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.53 changed hands at -$0.18 or -1.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.86B. PTON’s current price is a discount, trading about -308.64% off its 52-week high of $43.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.66, which suggests the last value was 36.75% up since then. When we look at Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.16 million.

Analysts gave the Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended PTON as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.58 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.05%, with the 5-day performance at -6.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is -2.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PTON’s forecast low is $5.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peloton Interactive Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.96% over the past 6 months, a 42.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peloton Interactive Inc. will rise 48.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $650.08 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Peloton Interactive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $880.85 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Peloton Interactive Inc. earnings to increase by 70.40%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares while 85.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.93%. There are 85.15% institutions holding the Peloton Interactive Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.32% of the shares, roughly 44.79 million PTON shares worth $411.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.40% or 26.27 million shares worth $241.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.79 million shares estimated at $89.84 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 8.59 million shares worth around $78.86 million.