Is Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.67 changed hands at -$1.87 or -3.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.12B. NET’s current price is a discount, trading about -218.06% off its 52-week high of $145.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.37, which suggests the last value was 18.17% up since then. When we look at Cloudflare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.23 million.

Analysts gave the Cloudflare Inc. (NET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended NET as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cloudflare Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

Instantly NET was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 55.51 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -3.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.85%, with the 5-day performance at -1.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) is -9.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NET’s forecast low is $42.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -228.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cloudflare Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.36% over the past 6 months, a 320.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $274.16 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Cloudflare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $291.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $193.6 million and $212.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -69.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Cloudflare Inc. earnings to decrease by -109.30%.

NET Dividends

Cloudflare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.87% of Cloudflare Inc. shares while 86.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.27%. There are 86.51% institutions holding the Cloudflare Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.64% of the shares, roughly 33.14 million NET shares worth $1.5 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.89% or 25.3 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. With 8.01 million shares estimated at $363.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 6.78 million shares worth around $307.53 million.