Is Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.43 changing hands around $0.05 or 14.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.90M. ACST’s current price is a discount, trading about -316.28% off its 52-week high of $1.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 20.93% up since then. When we look at Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 81.58K.

Analysts gave the Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACST as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Instantly ACST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4742 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 14.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.92%, with the 5-day performance at 8.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is -15.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30890.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACST’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -458.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -365.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acasti Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.25% over the past 6 months, a -70.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 79.90%.

ACST Dividends

Acasti Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 17.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares while 0.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.26%. There are 0.21% institutions holding the Acasti Pharma Inc. stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 24288.0 ACST shares worth $10322.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 18348.0 shares worth $7797.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 18348.0 shares estimated at $7797.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.