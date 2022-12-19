Is 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 2.35 million 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.95 changed hands at -$2.6 or -24.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $481.71M. ETNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.56% off its 52-week high of $15.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 74.84% up since then. When we look at 89bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 800.69K.

Analysts gave the 89bio Inc. (ETNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ETNB as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 89bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.8.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Instantly ETNB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 24.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.81 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -24.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.28%, with the 5-day performance at 24.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) is 14.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ETNB’s forecast low is $11.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -327.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.36% for it to hit the projected low.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 89bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 230.72% over the past 6 months, a 41.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 89bio Inc. will rise 43.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.40% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for 89bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.10% per year.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 14.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.95% of 89bio Inc. shares while 90.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.57%. There are 90.70% institutions holding the 89bio Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 38.24% of the shares, roughly 7.78 million ETNB shares worth $25.06 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 19.15% or 3.9 million shares worth $12.55 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $2.64 million under it, the former controlled 4.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $1.57 million.