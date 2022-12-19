Investing In Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.95 changed hands at -$0.14 or -4.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $507.59M. ATAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -191.19% off its 52-week high of $8.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.60, which suggests the last value was 11.86% up since then. When we look at Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 936.15K.

Analysts gave the Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATAI as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Instantly ATAI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.17 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -4.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.50%, with the 5-day performance at -3.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 7.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATAI’s forecast low is $6.60 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1594.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -123.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atai Life Sciences N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.92% over the past 6 months, a 22.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atai Life Sciences N.V. will rise 62.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -87.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $230k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -43.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Atai Life Sciences N.V. earnings to decrease by -9.00%.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.28% of Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares while 34.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.26%. There are 34.71% institutions holding the Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.70% of the shares, roughly 6.14 million ATAI shares worth $18.1 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.41% or 2.34 million shares worth $6.91 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 5.81 million shares estimated at $17.13 million under it, the former controlled 3.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $2.67 million.