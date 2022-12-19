Investing In Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 7.82 million Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $1.98 changed hands at $0.32 or 19.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $546.40M. AMRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.72% off its 52-week high of $6.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.44, which suggests the last value was 27.27% up since then. When we look at Amyris Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.73 million.

Analysts gave the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AMRS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amyris Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Instantly AMRS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 19.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.40%, with the 5-day performance at 23.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is -12.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.26 days.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amyris Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.21% over the past 6 months, a -23.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $102.95 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Amyris Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $136.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42.12 million and $61.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 144.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 121.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Amyris Inc. earnings to increase by 50.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.44% of Amyris Inc. shares while 45.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.11%. There are 45.94% institutions holding the Amyris Inc. stock share, with Farallon Capital Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.56% of the shares, roughly 21.21 million AMRS shares worth $39.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.90% or 19.08 million shares worth $35.3 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.12 million shares estimated at $11.32 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 5.28 million shares worth around $9.77 million.