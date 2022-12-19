How Will Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 2.0 million Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.78 changed hands at -$0.06 or -7.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $91.20M. WEJO’s last price was a discount, traded about -938.46% off its 52-week high of $8.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Wejo Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 161.95K.

Analysts gave the Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WEJO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wejo Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) trade information

Instantly WEJO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8817 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -7.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.60%, with the 5-day performance at 5.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) is -9.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WEJO’s forecast low is $1.50 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -412.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wejo Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.07% over the past 6 months, a 68.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 265.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.85 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Wejo Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $4.35 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 218.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Wejo Group Limited earnings to decrease by -283.20%.

WEJO Dividends

Wejo Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.89% of Wejo Group Limited shares while 37.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.47%. There are 37.31% institutions holding the Wejo Group Limited stock share, with General Motors Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 17.45% of the shares, roughly 18.78 million WEJO shares worth $22.35 million.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.26% or 5.66 million shares worth $6.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.58 million shares estimated at $0.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $0.63 million.