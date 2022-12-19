HEXO Corp.’s (NASDAQ: HEXO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.44 million HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.49 changed hands at -$0.18 or -10.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.06B. HEXO’s current price is a discount, trading about -716.11% off its 52-week high of $12.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.54, which suggests the last value was -3.36% down since then. When we look at HEXO Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 479.25K.

Analysts gave the HEXO Corp. (HEXO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HEXO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HEXO Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) trade information

Instantly HEXO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -26.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3058 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -10.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.97%, with the 5-day performance at -26.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) is -35.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.26 days.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HEXO Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.87% over the past 6 months, a 88.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HEXO Corp. will rise 87.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.29 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that HEXO Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $33.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.62 million and $45.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -24.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.50%. The 2022 estimates are for HEXO Corp. earnings to decrease by -205.10%.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 12 and December 16.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.73% of HEXO Corp. shares while 10.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.28%. There are 10.97% institutions holding the HEXO Corp. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.55% of the shares, roughly 21.36 million HEXO shares worth $4.49 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 8.62 million shares worth $1.81 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 21.36 million shares estimated at $4.49 million under it, the former controlled 3.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 13.29 million shares worth around $2.3 million.