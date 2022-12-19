Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $0.68 changed hands at -$0.04 or -5.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.00M. HARP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1105.88% off its 52-week high of $8.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 2.94% up since then. When we look at Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Analysts gave the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HARP as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information

Instantly HARP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -40.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.3548 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.97%, with the 5-day performance at -40.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) is -12.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HARP’s forecast low is $1.50 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2252.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -120.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.57% over the past 6 months, a 3.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. will fall -9.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.56 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.8 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -81.40%.

HARP Dividends

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.68% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares while 73.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.12%. There are 73.04% institutions holding the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with BioImpact Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.66% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million HARP shares worth $6.11 million.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.53% or 3.16 million shares worth $6.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $1.42 million under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.87 million.