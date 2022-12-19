Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.55 changing hands around $0.09 or 20.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.50M. FTFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -234.55% off its 52-week high of $1.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 139.69K.

Analysts gave the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FTFT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Instantly FTFT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 31.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5498 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 20.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.41%, with the 5-day performance at 31.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is 12.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FTFT’s forecast low is $14.30 with $14.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2500.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2500.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.19 million and $43.9 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings to increase by 78.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 21.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.80% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares while 0.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.79%. There are 0.63% institutions holding the Future FinTech Group Inc. stock share, with Lindbrook Capital, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million FTFT shares worth $43518.0.

Group One Trading, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 82769.0 shares worth $35118.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 46446.0 shares estimated at $19707.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.