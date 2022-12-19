Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 57.21 million Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.13 or -26.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $216.34M. FFIE’s last price was a discount, traded about -2142.86% off its 52-week high of $7.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 60.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.03 million.

Analysts gave the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FFIE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6660 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -26.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.36%, with the 5-day performance at 19.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -24.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FFIE’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2757.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2757.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will rise 51.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.40% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $26.25 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. earnings to decrease by -276.80%.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.23% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares while 20.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.04%. There are 20.10% institutions holding the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.92% of the shares, roughly 7.55 million FFIE shares worth $19.63 million.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.53% or 6.0 million shares worth $15.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.82 million shares estimated at $7.33 million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $6.01 million.