Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.71 million Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.50M. EXPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -360.75% off its 52-week high of $4.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 5.61% up since then. When we look at Express Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Analysts gave the Express Inc. (EXPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EXPR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Express Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

Instantly EXPR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -1.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.26%, with the 5-day performance at -13.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is -13.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXPR’s forecast low is $5.50 with $5.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -414.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -414.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Express Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Express Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.50% over the past 6 months, a -421.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Express Inc. will fall -270.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $451.77 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Express Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $585.7 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Express Inc. earnings to increase by 96.90%.

EXPR Dividends

Express Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 30 and December 05.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.25% of Express Inc. shares while 56.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.58%. There are 56.09% institutions holding the Express Inc. stock share, with Towle & Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.45% of the shares, roughly 5.09 million EXPR shares worth $9.97 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.99% or 4.09 million shares worth $8.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.76 million shares estimated at $3.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.90% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $1.41 million.