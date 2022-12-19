EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.19 million EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.43 changed hands at -$0.91 or -12.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $420.90M. EH’s last price was a discount, traded about -191.91% off its 52-week high of $18.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.32, which suggests the last value was 48.37% up since then. When we look at EHang Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.52 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -12.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.94%, with the 5-day performance at -12.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 41.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 21.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EH’s forecast low is $28.15 with $28.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -337.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -337.79% for it to hit the projected low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.71 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that EHang Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.42 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 150.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for EHang Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -247.50%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 29 and December 05.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.90% of EHang Holdings Limited shares while 25.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.43%. There are 25.20% institutions holding the EHang Holdings Limited stock share, with Carmignac Gestion the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.95% of the shares, roughly 2.22 million EH shares worth $20.53 million.

Axim Planning & Wealth holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.84% or 2.18 million shares worth $20.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $3.24 million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $3.1 million.