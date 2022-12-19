DSGN Stock: More Upside For Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN)?

In the last trading session, 4.47 million Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.76 changed hands at $0.65 or 8.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $453.42M. DSGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -200.23% off its 52-week high of $26.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.94, which suggests the last value was 20.78% up since then. When we look at Design Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 466.19K.

Analysts gave the Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DSGN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Design Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) trade information

Instantly DSGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.61 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 8.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.08%, with the 5-day performance at 11.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) is -33.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DSGN’s forecast low is $6.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -379.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Design Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.92% over the past 6 months, a -51.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Design Therapeutics Inc. will fall -38.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -55.00% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Design Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -402.80%.

DSGN Dividends

Design Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.82% of Design Therapeutics Inc. shares while 71.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.22%. There are 71.53% institutions holding the Design Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with SR One Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.08% of the shares, roughly 5.63 million DSGN shares worth $78.77 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.86% or 5.5 million shares worth $77.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. With 1.02 million shares estimated at $14.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $11.78 million.