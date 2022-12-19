Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.64 million Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.86 changed hands at $0.23 or 3.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.95B. DADA’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.02% off its 52-week high of $14.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.98, which suggests the last value was 62.09% up since then. When we look at Dada Nexus Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Instantly DADA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.29 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 3.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.27%, with the 5-day performance at 6.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is 52.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.07 days.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dada Nexus Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.61% over the past 6 months, a 40.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dada Nexus Limited will rise 54.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $384.54 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Dada Nexus Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $386.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $282.36 million and $281.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Dada Nexus Limited earnings to increase by 16.60%.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 10.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.75% of Dada Nexus Limited shares while 19.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.66%. There are 19.12% institutions holding the Dada Nexus Limited stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.80% of the shares, roughly 9.7 million DADA shares worth $76.25 million.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.63% or 6.73 million shares worth $52.92 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 3.42 million shares estimated at $26.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $21.75 million.