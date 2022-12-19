Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN): Todayâ€™s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 15.4 million Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at $0.02 or 11.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.70M. CRKNâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -1895.0% off its 52-week high of $3.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was 75.0% up since then. When we look at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.31 million.

Analysts gave the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRKN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Instantly CRKN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 50.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3925 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 11.66% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.86%, with the 5-day performance at 50.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) is -8.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRKNâ€™s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -650.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -650.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $10 million.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. earnings to increase by 75.50%.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.93% of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares while 22.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.71%. There are 22.88% institutions holding the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.82% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million CRKN shares worth $0.74 million.

Pitcairn Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 0.42 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.64 million shares estimated at $0.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.16 million.