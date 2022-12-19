Could SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.95 million SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.16 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $239.51M. SOUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1463.79% off its 52-week high of $18.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 7.76% up since then. When we look at SoundHound AI Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.17K.

Analysts gave the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOUN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SoundHound AI Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Instantly SOUN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -4.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.53%, with the 5-day performance at -15.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is -39.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOUN’s forecast low is $2.20 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -417.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -89.66% for it to hit the projected low.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.95 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that SoundHound AI Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $11.03 million.

The 2022 estimates are for SoundHound AI Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.50%.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 17.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.97% of SoundHound AI Inc. shares while 10.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.65%. There are 10.38% institutions holding the SoundHound AI Inc. stock share, with Anchorage Capital Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.04% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million SOUN shares worth $8.57 million.

Cota Capital Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.30% or 2.04 million shares worth $5.46 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF. With 1.51 million shares estimated at $4.05 million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $3.31 million.