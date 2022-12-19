Could Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 24.0 million Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $1.96 changed hands at $0.23 or 13.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.12B. NUTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -2593.88% off its 52-week high of $52.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 74.49% up since then. When we look at Nutex Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.64 million.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Instantly NUTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4600 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 13.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.43%, with the 5-day performance at -6.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) is 94.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Nutex Health Inc. earnings to increase by 68.20%.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 22.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.49% of Nutex Health Inc. shares while 1.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.28%. There are 1.13% institutions holding the Nutex Health Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million NUTX shares worth $5.36 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 1.0 million shares worth $3.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $1.23 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $1.17 million.