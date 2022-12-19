Could Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 5.76 million Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.07. With the company’s per share price at $0.59 changed hands at -$0.03 or -4.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $148.07M. TCRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -579.66% off its 52-week high of $4.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 30.51% up since then. When we look at Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Instantly TCRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6854 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -4.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.94%, with the 5-day performance at -3.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) is -34.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.7 days.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.91% over the past 6 months, a 56.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 3.70%.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.01% of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares while 36.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.37%. There are 36.33% institutions holding the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with MSD Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.01% of the shares, roughly 15.15 million TCRT shares worth $18.79 million.

Discovery Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.53% or 14.13 million shares worth $17.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5.81 million shares estimated at $7.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $3.84 million.