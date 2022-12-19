CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.86 million CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.61 changed hands at -$0.05 or -7.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.06M. CNEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -454.1% off its 52-week high of $3.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 24.59% up since then. When we look at CN Energy Group. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 569.26K.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Instantly CNEY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8400 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -7.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.78%, with the 5-day performance at -26.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) is -73.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10050.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.70% of CN Energy Group. Inc. shares while 0.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.08%. There are 0.04% institutions holding the CN Energy Group. Inc. stock share, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 8671.0 CNEY shares worth $19395.0.