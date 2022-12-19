Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Is Worth A Shot If Youâ€™re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.14. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $1.08 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $81.90M. CLNNâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -412.04% off its 52-week high of $5.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 19.44% up since then. When we look at Clene Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 345.60K.

Analysts gave the Clene Inc. (CLNN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CLNN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clene Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

Instantly CLNN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5162 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -2.70% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.66%, with the 5-day performance at 8.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) is 2.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLNNâ€™s forecast low is $4.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -1288.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -270.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clene Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -54.43% over the past 6 months, a 1.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clene Inc. will fall -152.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -371.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -65.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70k. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Clene Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $70k. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $110k and $199k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -36.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -64.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Clene Inc. earnings to increase by 85.60%.

CLNN Dividends

Clene Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.57% of Clene Inc. shares while 5.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.43%. There are 5.79% institutions holding the Clene Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.28% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million CLNN shares worth $2.05 million.

Kepos Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.94% or 0.6 million shares worth $1.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.46 million shares estimated at $1.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $0.73 million.