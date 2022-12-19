Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.48 million Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.99 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $509.40M. CCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -314.14% off its 52-week high of $4.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 8.08% up since then. When we look at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Instantly CCO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -2.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.18%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is -15.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.97 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.09% over the past 6 months, a 62.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. will rise 44.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -46.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $601.48 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $716.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $589.02 million and $742.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 26.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.55% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares while 100.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.47%. There are 100.88% institutions holding the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock share, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 22.03% of the shares, roughly 104.87 million CCO shares worth $112.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.68% or 41.35 million shares worth $44.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 50.86 million shares estimated at $54.42 million under it, the former controlled 10.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 10.45 million shares worth around $11.18 million.