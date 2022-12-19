BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 2.53 million BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.53. With the company’s per share price at $13.38 changed hands at $0.64 or 5.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $388.96M. BIVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.77% off its 52-week high of $13.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 90.06% up since then. When we look at BioVie Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 831.05K.

Analysts gave the BioVie Inc. (BIVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BIVI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioVie Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

Instantly BIVI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 69.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.38 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 5.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 197.33%, with the 5-day performance at 69.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is 171.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -37.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIVI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 10.31% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.68% for it to hit the projected low.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioVie Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 682.46% over the past 6 months, a -8.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioVie Inc. will fall -13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.70%. The 2022 estimates are for BioVie Inc. earnings to increase by 92.90%.

BIVI Dividends

BioVie Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 27.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.34% of BioVie Inc. shares while 1.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.14%. There are 1.98% institutions holding the BioVie Inc. stock share, with swisspartners Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.09% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million BIVI shares worth $2.15 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.88% or 98048.0 shares worth $1.31 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 32672.0 shares estimated at $0.44 million under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 18916.0 shares worth around $0.25 million.