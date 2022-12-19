Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.01 changed hands at -$1.08 or -7.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.03B. BHVN’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.48% off its 52-week high of $17.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.54, which suggests the last value was 60.46% up since then. When we look at Biohaven Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.54 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -7.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 106.71%, with the 5-day performance at -2.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is 3.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biohaven Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 27.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.40% of Biohaven Ltd. shares while 3.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.92%. There are 3.63% institutions holding the Biohaven Ltd. stock share, with Havens Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 15000.0 BHVN shares worth $94500.0.

Canton Hathaway, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 4000.0 shares worth $25200.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.