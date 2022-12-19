BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 3.73 million BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.69 changing hands around $0.41 or 18.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.60M. BYSI’s current price is a discount, trading about -92.57% off its 52-week high of $5.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 79.93% up since then. When we look at BeyondSpring Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 610.82K.

Analysts gave the BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BYSI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BeyondSpring Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

Instantly BYSI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 273.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.80 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 18.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.67%, with the 5-day performance at 273.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) is 222.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BYSI’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -85.87% for it to hit the projected low.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BeyondSpring Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 64.03% over the past 6 months, a 15.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $340k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BeyondSpring Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $340k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.10%. The 2022 estimates are for BeyondSpring Inc. earnings to increase by 19.10%.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.55% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares while 22.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.57%. There are 22.93% institutions holding the BeyondSpring Inc. stock share, with Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.74% of the shares, roughly 4.96 million BYSI shares worth $7.14 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.78% or 0.69 million shares worth $1.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 57617.0 shares estimated at $78935.0 under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 44319.0 shares worth around $43875.0.