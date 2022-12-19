Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch RNA Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 13.9 million Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.42 changed hands at $0.27 or 1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $988.42M. RNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.77% off its 52-week high of $25.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.83, which suggests the last value was 46.63% up since then. When we look at Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Analysts gave the Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RNA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.88.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) trade information

Instantly RNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 68.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.23 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.51%, with the 5-day performance at 68.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) is 45.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RNA’s forecast low is $27.00 with $71.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -285.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avidity Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.46% over the past 6 months, a -15.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avidity Biosciences Inc. will fall -7.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.26 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.85 million and $1.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Avidity Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.10%.

RNA Dividends

Avidity Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.60% of Avidity Biosciences Inc. shares while 99.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.09%. There are 99.08% institutions holding the Avidity Biosciences Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.49% of the shares, roughly 5.17 million RNA shares worth $95.25 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.49% or 5.17 million shares worth $95.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.09 million shares estimated at $56.83 million under it, the former controlled 5.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $28.45 million.