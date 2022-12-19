Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 7.82 million Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at -$0.03 or -11.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $159.74M. ARVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -3672.73% off its 52-week high of $8.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was -4.55% down since then. When we look at Arrival’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.04 million.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2835 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -11.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.03%, with the 5-day performance at -12.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is -46.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARVL’s forecast low is $5.37 with $5.37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2340.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2340.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arrival will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Arrival’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $9.37 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Arrival earnings to decrease by -937.50%.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 06.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.39% of Arrival shares while 12.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.63%. There are 12.98% institutions holding the Arrival stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.76% of the shares, roughly 30.4 million ARVL shares worth $48.03 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.46% or 15.71 million shares worth $24.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 4.39 million shares estimated at $6.88 million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $3.22 million.