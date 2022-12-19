Are Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.85 changed hands at -$0.25 or -22.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.99M. ACHL’s last price was a discount, traded about -564.71% off its 52-week high of $5.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.09, which suggests the last value was -28.24% down since then. When we look at Achilles Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 78.05K.

Analysts gave the Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACHL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Achilles Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

Instantly ACHL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -34.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -22.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.04%, with the 5-day performance at -34.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) is -54.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 52100.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACHL’s forecast low is $8.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2370.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -841.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Achilles Therapeutics plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.44% over the past 6 months, a 24.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Achilles Therapeutics plc will fall -58.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -26.70% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Achilles Therapeutics plc earnings to decrease by -160.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.20% per year.

ACHL Dividends

Achilles Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.92% of Achilles Therapeutics plc shares while 74.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.09%. There are 74.24% institutions holding the Achilles Therapeutics plc stock share, with Syncona Portfolio Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 28.32% of the shares, roughly 11.09 million ACHL shares worth $27.94 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.81% or 5.01 million shares worth $12.64 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $0.53 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 21590.0 shares worth around $54406.0.