Applied Digital Corporation (APLD): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 6.62 million Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.88. With the company’s per share price at $1.61 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $151.69M. APLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1644.1% off its 52-week high of $28.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 47.2% up since then. When we look at Applied Digital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 608.43K.

Analysts gave the Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APLD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied Digital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

With action 1.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.60%, with the 5-day performance at 1.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is -34.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APLD’s forecast low is $4.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -521.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -148.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Digital Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.07% over the past 6 months, a 30.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,131.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.05 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Applied Digital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023 will be $29.15 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,741.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Applied Digital Corporation earnings to increase by 80.50%.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.91% of Applied Digital Corporation shares while 24.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.00%. There are 24.21% institutions holding the Applied Digital Corporation stock share, with Hood River Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.21% of the shares, roughly 3.03 million APLD shares worth $3.18 million.

Harvey Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.87% or 2.71 million shares worth $2.84 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $2.88 million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $0.72 million.