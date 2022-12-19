AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -41.24 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 29.34 million AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $5.31 changed hands at -$0.29 or -5.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.89B. AMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -297.18% off its 52-week high of $21.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.05, which suggests the last value was 4.9% up since then. When we look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.46 million.

Analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AMC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.51 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -5.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.22%, with the 5-day performance at -10.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is -29.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 104.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.68, meaning bulls need a downside of -98.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMC’s forecast low is $0.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 90.58% for it to hit the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.02% over the past 6 months, a 48.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 64.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $961.09 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $763.2 million and $1.17 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.20%. The 2022 estimates are for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 93.20%.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares while 28.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.54%. There are 28.49% institutions holding the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.42% of the shares, roughly 95.18 million AMC shares worth $1.29 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.02% or 51.77 million shares worth $701.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 30.41 million shares estimated at $411.99 million under it, the former controlled 5.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 13.89 million shares worth around $188.26 million.