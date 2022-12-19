Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Disappoints Wall Street With 5.33% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 22.39 million Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.37 changed hands at $0.12 or 5.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.91M. AMAM’s last price was a discount, traded about -339.66% off its 52-week high of $10.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 83.97% up since then. When we look at Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Analysts gave the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AMAM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) trade information

Instantly AMAM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -47.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.46 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 5.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.75%, with the 5-day performance at -47.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) is 281.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8360.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMAM’s forecast low is $0.50 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 78.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.95 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.95 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -301.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.70% per year.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares while 50.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.98%. There are 50.98% institutions holding the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.99% of the shares, roughly 3.86 million AMAM shares worth $10.22 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.38% or 2.85 million shares worth $7.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $3.61 million under it, the former controlled 3.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II held about 3.28% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $3.35 million.