Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.50 changed hands at -$1.98 or -17.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $514.65M. ALT’s current price is a discount, trading about -147.26% off its 52-week high of $23.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.83, which suggests the last value was 59.68% up since then. When we look at Altimmune Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Instantly ALT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.75 on Friday, 12/16/22 subtracted -17.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.33%, with the 5-day performance at 13.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is 20.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altimmune Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.27% over the past 6 months, a 9.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Altimmune Inc. will rise 38.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -60.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $870k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Altimmune Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $870k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -73.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Altimmune Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.90%.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Altimmune Inc. shares while 82.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.86%. There are 82.27% institutions holding the Altimmune Inc. stock share, with Tang Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.34% of the shares, roughly 3.6 million ALT shares worth $42.13 million.

Nuveen Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.25% or 3.06 million shares worth $35.85 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. With 3.26 million shares estimated at $41.58 million under it, the former controlled 6.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held about 3.96% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million shares worth around $22.72 million.