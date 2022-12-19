Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -782.35% Loss

In the latest trading session, 11.39 million Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.34 changing hands around $0.09 or 38.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.20M. AGFY’s current price is a discount, trading about -33723.53% off its 52-week high of $115.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 26.47% up since then. When we look at Agrify Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Analysts gave the Agrify Corporation (AGFY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AGFY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Agrify Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.56.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Instantly AGFY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -73.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8700 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 38.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.73%, with the 5-day performance at -73.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) is -78.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGFY’s forecast low is $0.90 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -782.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -164.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agrify Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -98.85% over the past 6 months, a -426.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agrify Corporation will rise 34.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.35 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Agrify Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $12.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.27 million and $26.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -55.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -53.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Agrify Corporation earnings to decrease by -59.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.71% of Agrify Corporation shares while 5.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.93%. There are 5.83% institutions holding the Agrify Corporation stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million AGFY shares worth $36873.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 99568.0 shares worth $33245.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $36873.0 under it, the former controlled 0.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 68830.0 shares worth around $22982.0.