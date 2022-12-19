17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.84 changing hands around $0.22 or 13.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.60M. YQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.43% off its 52-week high of $3.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 66.85% up since then. When we look at 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 94.26K.

Analysts gave the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YQ as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

Instantly YQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Friday, 12/16/22 added 13.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.60%, with the 5-day performance at 22.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) is 74.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 90190.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YQ’s forecast low is $11.42 with $11.42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -520.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -520.65% for it to hit the projected low.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 61.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $76.06 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to increase by 67.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.61% per year.

YQ Dividends

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 16 and January 20.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.92% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 10.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.68%. There are 10.75% institutions holding the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.33% of the shares, roughly 1.51 million YQ shares worth $2.97 million.

H Capital II Gp, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.00% or 1.36 million shares worth $2.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 67967.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 24088.0 shares worth around $47453.0.