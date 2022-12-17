ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Is Up 29.68% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.33 trading at $0.7 or 15.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $609.75M. That closing price of ZFOX’s stock is at a discount of -195.12% from its 52-week high price of $15.73 and is indicating a premium of 38.84% from its 52-week low price of $3.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 60890.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 96.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.12%, in the last five days ZFOX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $5.33 price level, adding 4.82% to its value on the day. ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.96% in past 5-day. ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) showed a performance of 29.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.25 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.57% for stock’s current value.

ZFOX Dividends

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.46% institutions for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC is the top institutional holder at ZFOX for having 14.16 million shares of worth $86.36 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 11.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.