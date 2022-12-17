Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) 16.59% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.37?

In last trading session, Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.60 trading at $0.34 or 15.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $162.76M. That closing price of YTRA’s stock is at a discount of -15.38% from its 52-week high price of $3.00 and is indicating a premium of 49.23% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 195.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.04%, in the last five days YTRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $2.60 price level, adding 2.26% to its value on the day. Yatra Online Inc.’s shares saw a change of 50.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.59% in past 5-day. Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) showed a performance of 11.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28990.0 shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Yatra Online Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is -6.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 123.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.55 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.56 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 49.70% during past 5 years.

YTRA Dividends

Yatra Online Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 19 and December 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.11% institutions for Yatra Online Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MAK Capital One LLC is the top institutional holder at YTRA for having 12.12 million shares of worth $27.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 20.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Altai Capital Management, L.p., which was holding about 4.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.74 million.

On the other hand, LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.31 million shares of worth $0.68 million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14712.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $33102.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.