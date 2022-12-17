With 3.51% From The Low, Is GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at $0.02 or 2.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.52M. That closing price of GOVX’s stock is at a discount of -654.39% from its 52-week high price of $4.30 and is indicating a premium of 3.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.32%, in the last five days GOVX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $0.57 price level, adding 20.83% to its value on the day. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.41% in past 5-day. GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) showed a performance of -25.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.73 million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GeoVax Labs Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 75.33% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.90% in the current quarter and calculating 64.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -74.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $30k and $165k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.85% institutions for GeoVax Labs Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at GOVX for having 1.36 million shares of worth $1.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.33 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $0.14 million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 91154.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $75666.0 in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.