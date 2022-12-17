Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Has Already Recovered 40.4%, But Another -247.47% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.97 trading at -$0.17 or -5.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $133.89M. That closing price of VRCA’s stock is at a discount of -247.47% from its 52-week high price of $10.32 and is indicating a premium of 40.4% from its 52-week low price of $1.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 85480.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 81.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.41%, in the last five days VRCA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $2.97 price level, adding 8.33% to its value on the day. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -67.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.88% in past 5-day. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) showed a performance of 25.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 6.34 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -0.98% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.60% in the current quarter and calculating 37.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -65.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.25 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $310k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

VRCA Dividends

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.29% institutions for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at VRCA for having 5.04 million shares of worth $9.67 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 1.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.07 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.65 million shares of worth $1.24 million or 1.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.