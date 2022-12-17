VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) 48.94% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at $0.05 or 11.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.01B. That closing price of VEON’s stock is at a discount of -278.72% from its 52-week high price of $1.78 and is indicating a premium of 48.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 883.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VEON Ltd. (VEON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.64%, in the last five days VEON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $0.47 price level, adding 18.97% to its value on the day. VEON Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -72.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.98% in past 5-day. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) showed a performance of 19.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.86 million shares which calculate 1.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.55. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -442.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -442.55% for stock’s current value.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.05 billion for the same. Company posted $2 billion and $1.99 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.10% during past 5 years.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.80% institutions for VEON Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP is the top institutional holder at VEON for having 120.79 million shares of worth $55.56 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shah Capital Management, which was holding about 74.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.22 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 16.02 million shares of worth $7.75 million or 0.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.94 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.