Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Is Up 8.53% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.80 trading at $0.01 or 0.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.28M. That closing price of UBX’s stock is at a discount of -582.5% from its 52-week high price of $19.11 and is indicating a premium of 25.36% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 689.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.36%, in the last five days UBX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $2.80 price level, adding 6.04% to its value on the day. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.78% in past 5-day. Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) showed a performance of 8.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 1.16 days to cover the short interests.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Unity Biotechnology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 73.39% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.00% in the current quarter and calculating 6.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -96.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.40% during past 5 years.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.03% institutions for Unity Biotechnology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UBX for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.72 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 93401.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.53 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 74519.0 shares of worth $0.42 million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50332.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.