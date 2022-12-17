The 12-Month Price Target For Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) Is Now $4.50.

In last trading session, Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.77 trading at -$1.26 or -15.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $294.70M. That closing price of FCUV’s stock is at a discount of -143.72% from its 52-week high price of $16.50 and is indicating a premium of 12.85% from its 52-week low price of $5.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 56940.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 45.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.69%, in the last five days FCUV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $6.77 price level, adding 30.35% to its value on the day. Focus Universal Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.56% in past 5-day. Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) showed a performance of -42.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.99 million shares which calculate 37.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -50.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 33.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.53% for stock’s current value.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.70% during past 5 years.

FCUV Dividends

Focus Universal Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.49% institutions for Focus Universal Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FCUV for having 0.98 million shares of worth $11.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.82 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.53 million shares of worth $6.01 million or 1.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.64 million in the company or a holder of 0.95% of company’s stock.