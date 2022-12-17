Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) At $2.93: What To Do?

In last trading session, Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.93 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.00M. That closing price of SISI’s stock is at a discount of -145.73% from its 52-week high price of $7.20 and is indicating a premium of 80.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 137.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

SISI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $2.93 price level, adding 2.01% to its value on the day. Shineco Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 161.61% in past 5-day. Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) showed a performance of 225.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 71340.0 shares which calculate 3.98 days to cover the short interests.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.00% during past 5 years.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.96% institutions for Shineco Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SISI for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 10623.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13809.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3572.0 shares of worth $4643.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1190.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1547.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.