Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Projected To Shrink By -159.07% Or More

In last trading session, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.93 trading at -$0.35 or -15.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $317.68M. That closing price of RBT’s stock is at a discount of -444.04% from its 52-week high price of $10.50 and is indicating a premium of 45.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 603.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.35%, in the last five days RBT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $1.93 price level, adding 29.04% to its value on the day. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.57% in past 5-day. Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) showed a performance of -11.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58810.0 shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -159.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.35% for stock’s current value.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $176.81 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $201.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 124.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 167.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 124.14% institutions for Rubicon Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Saba Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at RBT for having 2.72 million shares of worth $27.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, which was holding about 2.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.12 million.

On the other hand, Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.7 million shares of worth $7.08 million or 1.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.