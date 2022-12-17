Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Has Recovered 12.28 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -62.67% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.75 trading at -$0.36 or -8.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $81.19M. That closing price of RVPH’s stock is at a discount of -62.67% from its 52-week high price of $6.10 and is indicating a premium of 85.87% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 502.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.76%, in the last five days RVPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/15/22 when the stock touched $3.75 price level, adding 18.66% to its value on the day. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 29.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.75% in past 5-day. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) showed a performance of -13.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.03 million shares which calculate 1.97 days to cover the short interests.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 212.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -69.57% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -4.50% in the current quarter and calculating 35.00% increase in the next quarter.

RVPH Dividends

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.50% institutions for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RVPH for having 0.41 million shares of worth $1.52 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 83652.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.27 million shares of worth $1.02 million or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.63% of company’s stock.