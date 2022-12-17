Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) Shares Are Up 54.55% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at -$0.02 or -1.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.89M. That closing price of RGS’s stock is at a discount of -141.82% from its 52-week high price of $2.66 and is indicating a premium of 54.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 306.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.79%, in the last five days RGS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/14/22 when the stock touched $1.10 price level, adding 12.0% to its value on the day. Regis Corporation’s shares saw a change of -36.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.65% in past 5-day. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) showed a performance of -19.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.76 million shares which calculate 11.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -90.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -90.91% for stock’s current value.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $72.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 121.81% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 62.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.32% institutions for Regis Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Inspire Developers LLC is the top institutional holder at RGS for having 3.77 million shares of worth $4.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Manhattan Company, which was holding about 3.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.24 million.

On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.26 million shares of worth $3.16 million or 4.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.