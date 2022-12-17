Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) 50.77% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.52 trading at $2.78 or 8.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.44B. That closing price of RETA’s stock is at a discount of -17.0% from its 52-week high price of $43.90 and is indicating a premium of 50.77% from its 52-week low price of $18.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 722.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.21 in the current quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.00%, in the last five days RETA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $37.52 price level, adding 0.74% to its value on the day. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 42.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.33% in past 5-day. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) showed a performance of -1.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.96 million shares which calculate 11.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $115.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -206.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.72% for stock’s current value.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.32% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.00% in the current quarter and calculating -12.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -77.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $430k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $130k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $934k and $914k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -54.00% while estimating it to be -85.80% for the next quarter.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.49% institutions for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. CPMG INC is the top institutional holder at RETA for having 2.9 million shares of worth $108.69 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $99.55 million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.44 million shares of worth $54.08 million or 4.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.24 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $46.42 million in the company or a holder of 3.90% of company’s stock.