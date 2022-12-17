Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Is Down -14.30% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.64 trading at -$0.04 or -6.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.21M. That closing price of QNCX’s stock is at a discount of -2181.25% from its 52-week high price of $14.60 and is indicating a premium of 4.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 229.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 5.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.15%, in the last five days QNCX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/14/22 when the stock touched $0.64 price level, adding 8.56% to its value on the day. Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -94.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.62% in past 5-day. Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) showed a performance of -14.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.53 million shares which calculate 17.3 days to cover the short interests.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 61.60% in the current quarter and calculating 62.80% increase in the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.30%.

QNCX Dividends

Quince Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.68% institutions for Quince Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at QNCX for having 3.28 million shares of worth $7.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Permanent Portfolio Fund-Permanent Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.52 million shares of worth $1.16 million or 1.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.