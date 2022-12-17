Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Surges 12.55% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at $0.16 or 31.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.07M. That closing price of IPDN’s stock is at a discount of -72.73% from its 52-week high price of $1.14 and is indicating a premium of 25.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 62010.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 42.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 31.54%, in the last five days IPDN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $0.66 price level, adding 24.81% to its value on the day. Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.55% in past 5-day. Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) showed a performance of -20.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 80520.0 shares which calculate 1.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $36.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5354.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5354.55% for stock’s current value.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.80% during past 5 years.

IPDN Dividends

Professional Diversity Network Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.91% institutions for Professional Diversity Network Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at IPDN for having 78328.0 shares of worth $55612.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 35028.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24869.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 73847.0 shares of worth $52431.0 or 0.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32999.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $23429.0 in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.