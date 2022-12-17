Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Has Recovered 58.97% So Far, But Another -669.23% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.95 trading at $0.12 or 6.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $115.73M. That closing price of ONCY’s stock is at a discount of -16.92% from its 52-week high price of $2.28 and is indicating a premium of 58.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 218.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.56%, in the last five days ONCY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $1.95 price level. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.38% in past 5-day. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) showed a performance of 31.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 2.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -669.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.85% for stock’s current value.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 99.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.64% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 27.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.30% during past 5 years.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.53% institutions for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ONCY for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 91891.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $92809.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 34659.0 shares of worth $35005.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33485.0 shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $38413.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.